Globeflex Capital LP Increased Marinemax Ord (HZO) Stake by $763,971; As Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Stock Price Declined, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Position by $307,400

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 73,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 4,322 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 3.22% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500.

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Marinemax Ord (HZO) by 186.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 40,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 21,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Marinemax Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 122,499 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 31.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.50; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HZO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies Inc stated it has 282,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Globeflex Ltd Partnership invested in 0.25% or 61,821 shares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma accumulated 289,680 shares. Coe Mgmt Lc invested in 38,605 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement owns 35,229 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 37,347 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,400 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group has 3,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc has 13,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 181,403 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 239 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 14,777 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). New York-based Indexiq Lc has invested 0.05% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 8,193 shares to 14,253 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Ord (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,456 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Co Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares to 294,173 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,392 shares, and cut its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

