Globeflex Capital LP Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Raised by $319,314; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Position in Grubhub (GRUB) Has Lowered by $923,230 as Share Value Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) by 30.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 11,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 26,905 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Grubhub Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 2.35 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 5,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 27,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 22,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 1.39M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 3,615 shares to 10,878 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corporation by 154,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc..

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79M for 106.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Cibelli Curbs Position in Restaurant Chain J. Alexander’s Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GRUB bull praises McDonald’s partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 21,865 shares to 61,246 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Unt by 22,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,322 shares, and cut its stake in Globant Ord (NYSE:GLOB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 83,105 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0% or 1,243 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 774,059 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities reported 35,326 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.06% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 19,947 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Signaturefd Limited Company stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 12,409 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 12,864 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 139,703 shares. Regions Financial owns 5,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0% or 12,300 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 5,497 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors Inc stated it has 36,681 shares. Capital Serv Of America invested in 270,305 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: J. M. Smucker, SS&C Technologies, Fifth Third, Equinix and WEX – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Unveils New SS&C Intralinks Executive Team – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied FEX Analyst Target Price: $68 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.