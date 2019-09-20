Globeflex Capital LP Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Increased as Stock Value Declined; Beach Investment Counsel Lowered Its William Lyon Home (WLH) Stake by $495,360

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 5,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 27,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 22,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 1.33 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in William Lyon Home (WLH) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 39,890 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, down from 67,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in William Lyon Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 198,244 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.)

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46M for 20.55 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $870.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 45,310 shares to 352,945 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 55,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

