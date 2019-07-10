Globeflex Capital LP Holding in Control4 Ord (CTRL) Decreased by $782,848; Par Capital Management Boosted Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding by $39.20 Million

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.09M, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 765,345 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Control4 Ord (CTRL) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 48,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 110,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Control4 Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.25M market cap company. It closed at $23.78 lastly. It is down 1.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 23/04/2018 – Control4 Appoints JD Ellis, General Counsel; 02/04/2018 – Control4 Breaks Industry Record with Most CE Pro Quest for Quality Award Wins; 04/05/2018 – Control4 Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 25/04/2018 – Control4 Wins Fourth Consecutive ProSource Award; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.23, REV VIEW $272.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Control4; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $1.26 AND $1.33 PER DILUTED SHARE

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 150,000 shares to 557,779 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,100 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $90,999 activity. The insider Cashen Susan sold 2,049 shares worth $40,980.