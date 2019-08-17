Globeflex Capital LP Has Upped Its Stake in Green Dot Cl A Ord (GDOT) as Stock Price Declined; Visa Class A (V) Stake Has Upped by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 6,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 265,893 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53M, up from 259,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Green Dot Cl A Ord (GDOT) by 72871.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 10,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 10,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, up from 14 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Green Dot Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 604,952 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex L P, a California-based fund reported 10,216 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 44,963 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt owns 225,139 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates stated it has 15,593 shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.35% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 28,552 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 59,911 shares. 336,868 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. New York-based G2 Invest Prtnrs Management Ltd has invested 1.66% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Redwood Ltd invested in 301,222 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments Lc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 176,505 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 11,894 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us has 594,820 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Profund Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,048 shares to 41,472 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 11,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,929 shares, and cut its stake in Care.Com Ord (NYSE:CRCM).

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stash to introduce “stock-back” credit and debit cards – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Triple-S Management leads financial gainers, Green Dot and Virtu Financial among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Green Dot, The Company Known For Prepaid Debit Cards, Has Entered The Banking As A Service Space – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Advsr LP holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 500,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg holds 0.54% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 383,505 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Fragasso owns 22,413 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush And reported 2,000 shares stake. Wedgewood Pa holds 4,875 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. New England Rech And owns 2,862 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Clough Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 2.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 43,400 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Com reported 1,752 shares. Jacobson Schmitt Limited Liability Company has 35,142 shares. Kensico Mngmt Corp holds 8.8% or 2.86M shares in its portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation accumulated 43,740 shares. Night Owl Limited Liability Com holds 202,848 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc accumulated 0.02% or 1,328 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.