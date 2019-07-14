Globeflex Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Bjs Restaurants Ord (BJRI) by $988,410 as Market Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Lowered Holding

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 9.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Ord (BJRI) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 21,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 44,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 551,455 shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Files For Initial Public Offering — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Salem Red Sox as an Official Partner; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Files for Initial Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB SAYS LAURA SEN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman of the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Could IPO as Soon as June or July; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $15.14 million for 14.38 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.74% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

