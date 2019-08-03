Globeflex Capital LP Has Trimmed By $316,800 Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding; United Fire Group (UFCS)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 65 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 46 reduced and sold their stakes in United Fire Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 15.58 million shares, down from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Fire Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 36 Increased: 52 New Position: 13.

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP sold 3,200 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 9,600 shares with $957,000 value, down from 12,800 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 2.82 million shares traded or 51.58% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.39 million for 24.36 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NTGR,KN,CTXS – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Ptnrs Lc reported 173,024 shares stake. Andra Ap stated it has 74,600 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 26,148 shares. Bb&T invested in 8,558 shares. 920,373 were reported by Legal General Grp Public Ltd. Comm Bancorporation invested in 0.33% or 283,431 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,062 shares. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5,587 shares. Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2,374 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One Co Ltd has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bluestein R H Com holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 5,303 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Savings Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.09% or 12,395 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Globeflex Capital LP increased Wisdomtree Trust (EPI) stake by 65,240 shares to 563,654 valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) stake by 18,359 shares and now owns 43,811 shares. Resolute Forest Products Ord (NYSE:RFP) was raised too.

More notable recent United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Investors Have Good Reason To Be Wary Of United Fire Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UFCS) 2.7% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Stock is Due for a Rebound – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Lands a “Prime-Time” Partnership – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United Fire Group, Inc. Announces Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Can Trust ACB Stock Despite This Dip – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

United Fire Group, Inc., through with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 51.63 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.