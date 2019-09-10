Globeflex Capital LP Has Raised Ensign Group (ENSG) Position; Parker Hannifin (PH) Share Price Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 21,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.03 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $179.3. About 466,346 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 110.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 17,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 33,496 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 15,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 85,593 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Ord (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,300 shares to 28,784 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Despegar Com Ord by 80,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,254 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $66.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).