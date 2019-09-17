Globeflex Capital LP Has Lowered Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (PBF) Stake by $679,210; Shares Declined; Sandy Spring Bank Has Boosted Its Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $339,504 as Market Value Rose

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,250 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, up from 11,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $288.69. About 1.51 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (PBF) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 21,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 30,462 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, down from 52,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 6.59 million shares traded or 203.08% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery begins alky unit restart; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 12/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY HYDROTREATER OPERATING ON MONDAY AFTER SATURDAY UPSET; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.12 million for 6.78 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Shares of PBF Energy Tank on Oil Price Spike – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Energy Seems Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PBF Energy Inc (PBF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy sector surge on drone attacks and oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3.14M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 1.51 million shares. Capital Growth Mngmt Lp has 0.86% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 390,000 shares. Prudential Fin reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 16,326 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 334,853 were reported by Bank Of Nova Scotia. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 148,171 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 87,631 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 20,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 156,746 shares. Moreover, Sir Mngmt LP has 3.11% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 569,030 shares. Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.03% or 3.81 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 296,392 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 27,366 shares to 51,393 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 3,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Par Petroleum Ord (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,119 shares to 146,477 shares, valued at $42.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,625 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Gru Lc accumulated 0.12% or 2,509 shares. Cookson Peirce Com Inc has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Addison Cap Co has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.31% or 160,781 shares in its portfolio. Israel-based Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,195 are owned by Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 6,388 shares. Jennison Limited Company reported 1.6% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Woodstock Corp reported 26,572 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ensemble Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,700 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Company reported 45,489 shares. Mitchell Capital Communications reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Papp L Roy invested in 49,658 shares or 2.06% of the stock.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.