Globeflex Capital LP Has Lowered Its Icu Med (ICUI) Holding by $1.19 Million; First National Bank Of Omaha Trimmed Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $583,420

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 4,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.61 million, down from 194,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 52.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 4,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 8,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $162.8. About 282,831 shares traded or 28.75% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Inv Prtn holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,006 shares. Chesley Taft And Ltd Co reported 67,667 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. M Hldg Secs Incorporated has 23,479 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. American Natl Registered Advisor holds 13,330 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 1.59% or 5.27M shares. Barbara Oil Company invested in 0.57% or 8,000 shares. Lathrop Inv Management has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,331 shares. 30,138 were accumulated by Penobscot Inv Mngmt Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Palisade Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.87% or 96,828 shares. Milestone Group Inc stated it has 2,448 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Prns Lc has 1.91% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 143,689 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd owns 2.24M shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 22,429 shares to 100,899 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 10,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3,133 shares to 28,454 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Holdings Ord by 32,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

