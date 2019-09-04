Globeflex Capital LP Has Lowered By $365,850 Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 1.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 4,699 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 261,296 shares with $22.45 million value, down from 265,995 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $18.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $113.39. About 6,821 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF)

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) stake by 11.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP sold 1,350 shares as Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 10,069 shares with $2.74M value, down from 11,419 last quarter. Fair Isaac Corp now has $9.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $352. About 257,973 shares traded or 10.52% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 87,659 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 3,007 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 7,800 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,459 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 670 shares. Blair William Il reported 13,789 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 7,929 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.07% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 17,534 shares. City Holdings reported 53 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 2,243 shares.

Globeflex Capital LP increased Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) stake by 18,359 shares to 43,811 valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Mammoth Energy Servi Ord stake by 41,789 shares and now owns 56,452 shares. Quintiles Transnational Holdings Ord was raised too.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $38.59 million for 64.71 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp has $31000 highest and $300 lowest target. $305’s average target is -13.35% below currents $352 stock price. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 3,753 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 7,393 shares. Chesley Taft Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 6,300 shares. 22,233 were accumulated by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 125,779 shares in its portfolio. First City Capital stated it has 21,485 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs owns 256,894 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc holds 0.71% or 30,785 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 2.42M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh accumulated 1.20M shares. Cookson Peirce invested in 0.16% or 22,365 shares. United Fire Group Inc Inc holds 320,276 shares or 10.23% of its portfolio. Hl Ser Lc holds 0.09% or 66,379 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity. 182 shares valued at $19,965 were bought by Debbink Dirk J on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 35.88 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 1.42% above currents $113.39 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, May 17. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 24 report.