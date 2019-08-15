Globeflex Capital LP Has Lifted Quinstreet (QNST) Stake by $515,307; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Telos Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.56 Million as Stock Price Rose

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 831.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 39,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 44,407 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, up from 4,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 276,643 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS KERRISDALE CLAIMS ABOUT COMPANY ARE “INACCURATE”; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Sees 3Q Rev $115M; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 01/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET A NEW SHORT BY KERRISDALE, SEES 50% DOWNSIDE; 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $222.55. About 373,903 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests has 93,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 39,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Bluecrest Cap Management has 0.01% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 11,802 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 13,095 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 356,255 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 21,517 shares. Private Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.44 million shares. Clearbridge Investments has 709,271 shares. Systematic Financial Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 193,418 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 213,834 shares. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Portolan Ltd Liability reported 1.44% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Rhumbline Advisers reported 116,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) by 13,960 shares to 4,704 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Control4 Ord (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 48,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,597 shares, and cut its stake in Despegar Com Ord.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Investment Management accumulated 427,933 shares. Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 11,179 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 16,436 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 140,801 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.36M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. British Columbia Mgmt Corp stated it has 131,180 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 71,855 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). James Invest Rech Incorporated holds 0.01% or 645 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 4.54 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 71,882 were reported by Jones Fincl Companies Lllp. Argent Communication reported 4,367 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 0.04% stake. Trellus Mngmt Lc reported 15,000 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares to 52,595 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).