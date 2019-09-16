Globeflex Capital LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Progress Software (PRGS) as Valuation Declined; Bronson Point Management Lowered Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding as Shares Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 77.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 7.23 million shares traded or 36.85% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 20/04/2018 – Las Vegas embraces solar power as MGM Resorts goes green; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA NET REV. $596M, EST. $638.0M; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 29.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 10,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 44,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 34,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 131,964 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 3.24 million shares. Van Eck Associates stated it has 55,097 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cleararc accumulated 7,646 shares. 605,833 were accumulated by Long Pond Ltd Partnership. Hollencrest Management owns 50,170 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 520,647 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Northeast Consultants holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 12,821 shares. 144 were accumulated by America First Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company. Voya Ltd has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 658,121 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc has invested 0.05% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 196,904 shares.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Country’s Largest Collection Of Mezcal And Tequila Now Available At Mama Rabbit Bar At Park MGM In Vegas – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Blackstone (BX) Said to be in Talks to Buy MGM Resorts’ (MGM) Bellagio, MGM Grand – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MGM Resorts Sues Federal Government Over Tribal Casino Proposal – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Era in Sports Betting Launches Today in New Jersey with Rebranded BetMGM App – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM and Buffalo Wild Wings in national sports betting pact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J also bought $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.04M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $120.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 64,588 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd accumulated 159,247 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Corp owns 2,762 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 219,341 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co reported 0% stake. Ajo LP reported 0% stake. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 0% or 271 shares. Seizert Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,929 shares or 0.14% of the stock. American Int Grp invested in 0.01% or 33,345 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 92,732 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech owns 2,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Unt by 22,709 shares to 52,322 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Ord (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,369 shares, and cut its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co (NYSE:AEL).