Globeflex Capital LP Has Lifted By $574,722 Its Flex LTD (FLEX) Position; Organovo Holdings (ONVO) Shorts Raised By 47.3%

Globeflex Capital LP increased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 350.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP acquired 63,858 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock declined 2.45%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 82,058 shares with $785,000 value, up from 18,200 last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 842,387 shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 07/05/2018 – FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Flexible Printed Circuit Boards – Global Strategic Business Report Analysis 2016-2018 to 2024 – Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 08/05/2018 – Activist Investors Flex Muscle in Asia

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) had an increase of 47.3% in short interest. ONVO’s SI was 13.56M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 47.3% from 9.21 million shares previously. With 2.38M avg volume, 6 days are for Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s short sellers to cover ONVO’s short positions. It closed at $0.275 lastly. It is down 64.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONVO News: 26/03/2018 – Organovo Division Samsara Sciences Announces Multi-Year Supply Agreement With Lonza Bioscience Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Cirius Therapeutics’ Preclinical Data Demonstrates Potential for Lead Drug Candidate MSDC-0602K in NASH; 16/03/2018 ONVO MAY SELL SHRS UP TO $50M VIA H.C. WAINWRIGHT, JONESTRADING; 12/04/2018 – Organovo Presents Data on Modeling Liver Disease Using 3D Bioprinted Human Liver Tissue at The International Liver Congress™; 10/05/2018 – Organovo to Present New Preclinical Data for Its Liver Therapeutic Tissue IND-Track Programs at the World Advanced Therapies and Regenerative Medicine Congress; 26/03/2018 – ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC – CO’S UNIT, SAMSARA SCIENCES ENTERED NON-EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH LONZA BIOSCIENCE SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC – LONZA WILL MARKET HUMAN CELL PRODUCTS FROM SAMSARA FOR FURTHER DISTRIBUTION TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 16/03/2018 – ORGANOVO HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SECURITIES FOR OPERATING COSTS, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ORGANOVO ACHIEVES KEY DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES FOR LIVER DISEASE; 26/03/2018 – ORGANOVO UNIT IN MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT WITH LONZA; NO TERMS

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, creates and creates functional and three-dimensional human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company has market cap of $35.83 million. The firm develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.88, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Organovo Holdings, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 35.02 million shares or 16.27% more from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Flex has $1200 highest and $1100 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 6.98% above currents $10.75 stock price. Flex had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.