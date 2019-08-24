Globeflex Capital LP Has Increased Tech Data (TECD) Position By $1.18 Million; 1 Analysts Covering CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX)

Globeflex Capital LP increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 83.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP acquired 11,522 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 4.19%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 25,321 shares with $2.59M value, up from 13,799 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.97% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 269,630 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M

Among 2 analysts covering CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreLogic has $5400 highest and $39 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is -2.08% below currents $47.49 stock price. CoreLogic had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. See CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $54.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36 New Target: $39 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 24,839 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 23,213 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Serv has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 1,451 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Company. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Raymond James owns 79,060 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Matarin Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Redmond Asset Lc stated it has 16,919 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 1,361 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Boise Cascade Ord (NYSE:BCC) stake by 29,795 shares to 33,018 valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cactus Cl A Ord stake by 21,356 shares and now owns 52,525 shares. Icon Ord (NASDAQ:ICLR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Data (TECD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TECD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CoreLogic gets a new bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) CEO Frank Martell on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mortgage Cadence Integrates CoreLogic Print and Ship Solution into Its Enterprise Lending Center – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CoreLogic, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 3,779 shares. 2,998 were reported by Covington Cap Management. Oakbrook Invests has 0.02% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 9,500 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 73,621 shares. Amer Century reported 19,532 shares stake. American Grp has 0.02% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 21,294 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Barclays Public Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 92,106 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 2,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Nj stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).