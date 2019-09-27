Globeflex Capital LP Has Increased Progress Software (PRGS) Holding By $435,934; Commscope Holding Company (COMM) Sentiment Is 1.07

Globeflex Capital LP increased Progress Software Corp (PRGS) stake by 29.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP acquired 10,138 shares as Progress Software Corp (PRGS)’s stock declined 3.82%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 44,375 shares with $1.94 million value, up from 34,237 last quarter. Progress Software Corp now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.46% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 1.33M shares traded or 322.95% up from the average. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches Al-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C

Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 105 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 98 sold and reduced stakes in Commscope Holding Company Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 173.10 million shares, down from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Commscope Holding Company Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 66 Increased: 64 New Position: 41.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $73.20 million for 7.44 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Fpr Partners Llc holds 4.85% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for 12.90 million shares. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.57 million shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Capital Ltd has 4.22% invested in the company for 18.51 million shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 1.69% in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 443,400 shares.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators.

