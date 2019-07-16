Globeflex Capital LP Has Increased Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Stake by $610,074; Cortland Advisers Has Decreased Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holding by $22.51 Million; Stock Value Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 10.92 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 340.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 67,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,695 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 19,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 1.29 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 12.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care.Com Ord (NYSE:CRCM) by 46,139 shares to 55,201 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 5,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,811 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

