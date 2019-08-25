Globeflex Capital LP Has Increased By $306,288 Its Unitil (UTL) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Globeflex Capital LP increased Unitil Corp (UTL) stake by 23.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP acquired 5,672 shares as Unitil Corp (UTL)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 30,067 shares with $1.63 million value, up from 24,395 last quarter. Unitil Corp now has $873.36 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 43,905 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 5,100 shares to 34,967 valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) stake by 2,827 shares and now owns 8,954 shares. Renewable Energy Group Ord (NASDAQ:REGI) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR