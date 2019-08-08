Globeflex Capital LP Has Decreased Icu Med (ICUI) Holding By $675,653; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $106 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) rating on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $120 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. See Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) latest ratings:

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Icu Med Inc (ICUI) stake by 24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire" on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance" published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ICUI, CBM, ARLO – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "VRSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "ISO, Intterra, and Western Fire Chiefs Association Form Partnership to Help Better Understand Wildfire Risk for Communities – Nasdaq" published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should We Worry About Verisk Analytics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRSK) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019.

The stock increased 1.44% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $156.11. About 470,181 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 43.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.