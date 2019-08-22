Globeflex Capital LP Has Decreased By $442,422 Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding By $37.74 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 28.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 1.97 million shares with $98.42M value, down from 2.74 million last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $78.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 633,864 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 36.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP sold 8,193 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 14,253 shares with $778,000 value, down from 22,446 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $9.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 51,930 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations

Globeflex Capital LP increased Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) stake by 11,522 shares to 25,321 valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) stake by 17,619 shares and now owns 33,496 shares. Pc Mall Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) was raised too.

More news for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Elk Creek Limited Liability Corp holds 61,265 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 14,253 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability holds 18,274 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 2,876 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 3,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 200 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 2.77 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 379,921 shares. Bb&T Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 70,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ionic Cap Llc holds 0.26% or 29,980 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability has 579 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.79M for 10.57 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MDLZ October 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wisconsin-based Dana Advsr has invested 0.82% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 84,429 shares. 13,950 are owned by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 9.19 million shares. Asset Strategies has invested 0.96% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Citadel Advisors Limited Com stated it has 108,104 shares. Verus Financial Prtnrs invested in 4,624 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,205 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.26% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 16.57M shares. Cap City Tru Fl, Florida-based fund reported 4,272 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 79,032 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,521 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 64,945 shares to 1.72 million valued at $142.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 17,545 shares and now owns 2.81 million shares. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) was raised too.