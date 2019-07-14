Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Renewable Energy Group Ord (REGI) Holding; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Sentiment Is 0.95

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 448 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 473 sold and trimmed holdings in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 340.50 million shares, down from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Automatic Data Processing Inc in top ten holdings increased from 54 to 66 for an increase of 12. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 424 Increased: 321 New Position: 127.

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Renewable Energy Group Ord (REGI) stake by 72.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP sold 30,295 shares as Renewable Energy Group Ord (REGI)’s stock declined 37.31%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 11,722 shares with $257,000 value, down from 42,017 last quarter. Renewable Energy Group Ord now has $586.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 421,217 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30

Globeflex Capital LP increased Green Dot Cl A Ord (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 10,202 shares to 10,216 valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) stake by 24,805 shares and now owns 34,400 shares. Mammoth Energy Servi Ord was raised too.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 170.51% or $1.33 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Ajo Lp has 215,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 70,868 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Mngmt Grp holds 0.01% or 395,168 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.11% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 6,108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.29% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fin Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Blackrock holds 5.90M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies has 0.03% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 191,700 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates invested in 0.03% or 1,465 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 81,785 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De has 251,192 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Roth Capital.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.87 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 42.75 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 26.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for 48,100 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 3.30 million shares or 12.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 9.58% invested in the company for 4.03 million shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty Co has invested 9.45% in the stock. Capital Counsel Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 773,616 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.