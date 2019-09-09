Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Radnet (RDNT) Holding as Valuation Rose; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake as Valuation Declined

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 10,705 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 23,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $162. About 781,479 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 72,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 83,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 155,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 88,603 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $5.51 million for 31.66 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 17,619 shares to 33,496 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 21,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Silverbow Resources Ord.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited holds 5,795 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 2,674 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,160 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 25 shares. Associated Banc holds 2,429 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust accumulated 106,202 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 351 were reported by Ent Services. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 53,271 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 62,538 shares. Vident Advisory Lc stated it has 127,151 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 22,776 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 10,705 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 4,229 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New Com New (NYSE:C) by 77,493 shares to 113,794 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.