Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Position in Aes (AES) as Stock Price Declined; Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holding Held by Tensile Capital Management Llc

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 326,728 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 17,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,658 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 147,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 3.40 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 66,091 shares to 141,993 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 84,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48 million for 14.76 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silverbow Resources Ord by 13,890 shares to 29,680 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 21,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 155 shares stake. Diligent invested in 12,220 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 26,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 9.24 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Tiverton Asset Limited Com reported 25,027 shares. Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Mercantile holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 21,124 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh accumulated 38,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 5.48 million shares. Kwmg Lc holds 0.03% or 6,676 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 39,969 were reported by Bb&T. Nomura invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Globeflex LP holds 129,658 shares.

