Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Its Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holding by $607,500; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Holding by $465,000 as Market Value Declined

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 20,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 25,569 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, down from 45,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 638,909 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 195,087 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 10/05/2018 – Third Point is in talks with investment banks about arranging the SPAC’s IPO later this year, which could raise hundreds of millions of dollars; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $142.5 MLN VS $138 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 10/05/2018 – Third Point Weighs `Blank Check’ Company to Pursue Buyouts; 29/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Total Voting Rights; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINT SAYS UTX SPLIT WOULD UNLOCK MORE THAN $20B IN VALUE; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.35M for 26.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 8,819 shares to 43,219 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.60M for 4.15 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.