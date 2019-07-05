Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Carrizo Oil & Co (CRZO) Stake; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake By $399,483

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 27.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 6,341 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 29,015 shares with $1.85M value, up from 22,674 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $14.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 266,109 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Carrizo Oil & Co Inc (CRZO) stake by 54.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP sold 50,171 shares as Carrizo Oil & Co Inc (CRZO)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 41,969 shares with $523,000 value, down from 92,140 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Co Inc now has $906.08 million valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 1.16M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Williams Capital Group. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Alliance Global Partners. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 76,062 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp owns 1.92M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Adirondack Mgmt holds 0.88% or 113,700 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc invested in 23,082 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 29,246 shares stake. Michigan-based Ls Investment Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 974,071 shares in its portfolio. Caymus Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 710,000 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. 131,451 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.71% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Piedmont Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 91,045 shares stake. Nwq Inv Mgmt Limited Co owns 1.45 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Columbia Pacific Limited Liability Company has invested 4.9% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Globeflex Capital LP increased Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) stake by 11,522 shares to 25,321 valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Quintiles Transnational Holdings Ord stake by 5,299 shares and now owns 10,784 shares. Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) was raised too.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 6.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $68.42 million for 3.31 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Stifel Has 5 Mid-Cap Energy Stocks to Buy With 100% and More Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRZO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $473,473 activity. The insider FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold 30,755 shares worth $372,308. JOHNSON S P IV also sold $101,165 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 6 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by UBS. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 14,390 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.08% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 242,859 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,337 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 200,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Limited Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,003 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 328,428 shares. Hhr Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 1.07% or 244,413 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj invested in 10,000 shares. 27,489 are owned by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Private Ocean Ltd Llc has 327 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jupiter Asset Ltd owns 399,851 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: ACIA,JKS,LRAD,SSNC – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Enters Into Non-Binding Indicative Proposal to Acquire GBST Holdings Limited – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.