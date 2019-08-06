Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Position by $666,793; Share Price Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Cadence Bank Na Has Lifted Stake by $358,436 as Share Price Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 48.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 28,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 30,203 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 59,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 322,342 shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.66. About 1.33M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Ltd has invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Com has invested 1.78% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Independent Order Of Foresters holds 750 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Lc has 0.58% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.42M shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Profund Advsrs Llc reported 98,741 shares. 216,688 were accumulated by Agf. Lifeplan Fincl Grp owns 1,674 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.69% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 68,276 shares. Boston Research & Mgmt holds 37,728 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Llc has 4,962 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Of Vermont stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.08M shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 0.23% stake. Texas Bank Inc Tx accumulated 2,327 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited owns 10,200 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 782,886 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc invested in 1.71M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Com New York owns 6,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.03 million shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.49M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 8,775 shares. Forest Hill Limited Company holds 1.01% or 142,905 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 26,150 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.98 million shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 20,947 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inc Research Holdings Cl A Ord by 19,636 shares to 37,260 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 40,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Lannet Inc (NYSE:LCI).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $826,809 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $117,280 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Wednesday, March 20. Shares for $501,250 were bought by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18. Johns Raymond E Jr also bought $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. Shares for $84,623 were bought by Berger Michael L.