Globeflex Capital LP Has Boosted Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $407,550; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Value Rose, Perkins Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $703,600

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 147.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 3,274 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, up from 1,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $215.57. About 139,707 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.11M market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 498,507 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 10,641 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Ltd has 0.22% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 6,500 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Tarbox Family Office owns 0.09% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,216 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 65,707 shares. State Street holds 0.02% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.16% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. Prudential owns 274,829 shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company has 0.31% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Manhattan reported 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,200 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 8,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,253 shares, and cut its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC).

