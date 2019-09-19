Globeflex Capital LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Tech Data (TECD) by $325,832 as Stock Value Declined; As Target (TGT) Shares Rose, Old National Bancorp Has Decreased Position

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 88,082 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, down from 93,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.14. About 870,192 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 28,454 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, up from 25,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $104.48. About 115,210 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 30,417 shares to 50,845 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 106,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.81 million for 22.89 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (NYSE:PBF) by 21,910 shares to 30,462 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Ord (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,369 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (NYSE:RGA).

