Globeflex Capital LP Has Boosted Its Position in Green Dot Cl A Ord (GDOT) by $612,120; As Tennant Company (TNC) Stock Price Rose, Mairs & Power Has Boosted by $2.14 Million Its Position

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Green Dot Cl A Ord (GDOT) by 72871.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 10,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 10,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, up from 14 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Green Dot Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 483,137 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Tennant Company (TNC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 34,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.31% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.12 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Tennant Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.75. About 65,102 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Tennant; 29/05/2018 – TENNANT: SVP, GLOBAL OPS MOOREFIELD WILL CEASE TO BE EMPLOYED; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 15C; 05/04/2018 – Brain Corp and Tennant Company Team Up to Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machines; 20/03/2018 Tennant Company Launches New Family of Industrial-Strength Walk-Behind Scrubbers; 25/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Company Profile for Tennant Company

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 28,991 shares to 30,203 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Holding Cl A Ord by 11,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,659 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 25,082 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 32,337 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd holds 5.28% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 91,650 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 45,944 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 24,963 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 396,216 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 33,788 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Llc owns 34,776 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 211,945 are owned by Principal Grp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com stated it has 29,666 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 32,900 shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Viacom Profit Tops Estimates – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Green Dot Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 27,739 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $140.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 11,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,432 shares, and cut its stake in Emc Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.21% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.01% or 40,291 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 4,485 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.02% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for 25,331 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Westwood Mngmt Il accumulated 5,000 shares. Legal General Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com owns 275,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs invested 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Fifth Third State Bank reported 107 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 13,793 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt Co stated it has 69,936 shares. Principal Fincl Grp invested in 0.01% or 145,601 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 3,778 shares.

More notable recent Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tennant will pay $13 million for new Eden Prairie HQ site – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on April 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Tennant Cleans Up in the Second Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Tennant Company’s (NYSE:TNC) 1.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tennant Company (TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tennant Co (TNC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.