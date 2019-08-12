Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Its Position in Renewable Energy Group Ord (REGI) as Share Value Declined; Joho Capital Boosted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $975,480

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.19 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Ord (REGI) by 72.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 30,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 11,722 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 42,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 693,519 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief

