Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Icu Med (ICUI) Position by $675,653 as Valuation Rose; Mizuho Bank LTD Has Upped Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 94,747 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M; 14/05/2018 – CME launched bitcoin futures in mid-December, just over a year after launching bitcoin indexes; 06/05/2018 – US judge scraps trial into CME Group’s defence of home market; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 8,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 11,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $157.78. About 6,401 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the 37th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICU Medical beats by $0.41, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ICUI, CBM, ARLO – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.00M for 25.95 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 49,973 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 353,289 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). First Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 200 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 12,222 shares. 21,353 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 1,118 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 85,227 shares. 3,709 were reported by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Com reported 224,023 shares. Comm Financial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 11,687 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.18% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Bessemer Group invested in 7,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Coldstream Cap Inc invested in 1,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pc Mall Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 19,551 shares to 47,048 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 24,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,197 were accumulated by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Paradigm Asset Management Comm Ltd Llc reported 600 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5.81 million shares. Virtu Fincl Llc accumulated 3,860 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Earnest Partners Lc holds 162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.22% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Republic Investment Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 116,948 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc reported 4,620 shares. 97,871 are owned by British Columbia Inv Mngmt. Underhill Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 41,300 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1St Source Comml Bank holds 1,728 shares. Davenport & Limited Co holds 270,659 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Reports Strong May Volumes, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group’s (CME) Q1 ADV Down Y/Y, March Volumes Disappoint, – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.