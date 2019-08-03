Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Icon Ord (ICLR) Position by $1.24 Million; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Decreased Csx (CSX) Stake by $460,280 as Market Value Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 5.92 million shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Icon Ord (ICLR) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 119,456 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, down from 128,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Icon Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $154.41. About 170,112 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs & Ca, a California-based fund reported 139,830 shares. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Incorporated has invested 0.45% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Whittier Co holds 0.07% or 32,455 shares in its portfolio. 3,574 are held by Bangor Natl Bank. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 24,332 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust. Kemnay Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 3,843 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gru. Capital Advisors Ok reported 15,220 shares stake. White Pine Ltd Com has 3,008 shares. 6,517 were reported by Parsec Mngmt Incorporated. Invesco Ltd accumulated 14.16M shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 486,666 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 8,200 shares. Lynch And Associate In invested in 12,455 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $93.91 million for 22.19 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.

