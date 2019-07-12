Globeflex Capital LP Cut Stake in Envestnet (ENV) by $907,400 as Share Price Rose; Independent Investors Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Valuation Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Envestnet (ENV) by 74.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 13,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,704 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 18,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Envestnet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 248,790 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 4,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,785 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, down from 88,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Limited holds 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,218 shares. Harvest Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wallington Asset Lc stated it has 3.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Mgmt reported 1.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 18,019 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Mgmt holds 312,693 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Cordasco Ntwk holds 1.26% or 8,936 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt invested in 23,144 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Academy Mgmt Inc Tx has 1.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,644 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Ltd has invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Scott Selber holds 4,899 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Glynn Cap Management Ltd invested in 16,128 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 20,338 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt holds 13,368 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Service holds 429 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 58 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 768 shares. Brown Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 14,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Company accumulated 8,008 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 23,121 shares. Cornerstone has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 540 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 10,268 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,509 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 15,237 shares. Walleye Trading accumulated 0% or 3,018 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 4,704 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $450,827 activity. 2,616 shares were sold by Mayer Joshua, worth $143,880.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hoegh Lng Partners Unt (NYSE:HMLP) by 80,034 shares to 347,310 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

