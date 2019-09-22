Globeflex Capital LP Cut Its Position in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co (AEL) by $625,044; Wabtec (WAB) Holding Maintained by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 340,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46 million, up from 331,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 2.09 million shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co (AEL) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 29,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 47 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 29,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 1.07 million shares traded or 128.07% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,602 shares to 27,716 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 8,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,219 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Ord.

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $90.05 million for 6.09 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Principal Group owns 732,713 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 68,140 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 246,521 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 28,585 were reported by Cna Fin. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 79,610 shares. 6,155 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. 111 were accumulated by Peoples Financial Serv. 23,309 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 1.33 million shares. Snow Capital Mngmt LP holds 2.64% or 1.48M shares. Mittleman Brothers Ltd Liability Corp has 6.03% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 264,050 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 60,366 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 13.28 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council reported 12,646 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank invested in 202 shares or 0% of the stock. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.01% or 403,992 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.68% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Optimum Investment has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 8 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 7,316 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Sageworth owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 44 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Eagle Asset Management reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 100,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Kingfisher Cap Llc has 0.53% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 11,934 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,368 shares to 52,698 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 18,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,725 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).