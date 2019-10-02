Globeflex Capital LP Cut American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co (AEL) Position By $625,044; CHANCELLOR GROUP (CHAG) Sellers Increased By 0.8% Their Shorts

CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. CHAG’s SI was 50,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 50,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 507 days are for CHANCELLOR GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CHAG)’s short sellers to cover CHAG’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.08% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0034. About 631,000 shares traded or 1791.83% up from the average. Chancellor Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHAG) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Globeflex Capital LP decreased American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co (AEL) stake by 99.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP sold 29,764 shares as American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co (AEL)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 47 shares with $1,000 value, down from 29,811 last quarter. American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co now has $2.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 104,223 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C

Among 3 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 30.76% above currents $22.69 stock price. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $3000 target. Citigroup maintained American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 14 by Raymond James.

Globeflex Capital LP increased Delek Us Holdings Ord stake by 32,298 shares to 35,740 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) stake by 10,138 shares and now owns 44,375 shares. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) was raised too.

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $90.06 million for 5.73 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Equity -4.6% after ending talks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes American Equity (AEL) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Equity Investment files mixed securities shelf – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 81.22 million shares or 0.69% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 15,122 shares. Everence Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 13,960 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 63,534 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 1.23M shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 15,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 246,521 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 4,149 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 6,057 shares. Principal Group Inc invested in 732,713 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.61% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 125,024 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co reported 179,770 shares stake. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 4.30M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Chancellor Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $260,833. It operates through Production and Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates approximately five oil wells in Gray County in the Texas Panhandle, including four actively producing oil wells and one water disposal well.