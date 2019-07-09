Globeflex Capital LP Continues to Hold Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA); As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Stake by $47.63 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 403,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.12 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 1.28 million shares traded or 32.56% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 147.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,274 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, up from 1,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $210.44. About 445,853 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 62,011 shares. 2,255 are owned by Rothschild Inv Il. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department owns 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 371 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited reported 0.01% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 8,512 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 117,508 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn LP invested in 22,175 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Lc has 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Natixis invested 0.1% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). M&T Fincl Bank Corp reported 8,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Performance Food Group Ord by 8,610 shares to 95,992 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 8,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,253 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zebra (ZBRA) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Purolator Selects Zebra Technologies and ShipTrack to Enhance Digital Experience for Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $196.82M for 23.16 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Cap LP accumulated 43,500 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 6,325 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 230,710 shares. American National Communication Tx holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 26,810 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,531 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Korea-based National Pension Serv has invested 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bb&T Secs Lc holds 6,031 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 483,407 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.37% or 41,100 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc holds 5,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vulcan Materials CEO Pledges to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vulcan Materials Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 71,910 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $120.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 603,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).