Globeflex Capital LP Boosted Par Petroleum Ord (PARR) Stake By $414,940; Union Pacific (UNP) Shorts Down By 18.78%

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) had a decrease of 18.78% in short interest. UNP’s SI was 5.72M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.78% from 7.04 million shares previously. With 3.12 million avg volume, 2 days are for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s short sellers to cover UNP’s short positions. The SI to Union Pacific Corporation’s float is 0.79%. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Globeflex Capital LP increased Par Petroleum Ord (PARR) stake by 68.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP acquired 20,747 shares as Par Petroleum Ord (PARR)’s stock rose 19.36%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 51,168 shares with $1.05M value, up from 30,421 last quarter. Par Petroleum Ord now has $1.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 284,448 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold Union Pacific Corporation shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter & Com Brokerage Inc holds 17,394 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Advsrs Cap Management Lc holds 0.03% or 2,787 shares. First Fincl Bank invested in 47,987 shares. Personal has 2,523 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 8.16 million shares. Hemenway Ltd holds 0.74% or 28,160 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Com reported 945 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 3,442 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Com has 1.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 24,788 shares. Greystone Managed has 0.52% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 53,513 shares. Cambridge Trust invested 3.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 915,168 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corporation. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Golub Group Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 18.48M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.