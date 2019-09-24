Globe Life (GL) to pay $0.17 on Nov 1, 2019; Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Has 1.56 Sentiment

Globe Life Inc (NYSE:GL) is expected to pay $0.17 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:GL) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Globe Life Inc’s current price of $95.35 translates into 0.18% yield. Globe Life Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.35. About 288,837 shares traded. Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 75 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 48 cut down and sold positions in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 23.51 million shares, down from 23.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Shenandoah Telecommunications Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 28 Increased: 54 New Position: 21.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 28.02 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 89,762 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) has risen 20.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q OPER REV. $151.7M, EST. $155.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Shenandoah Telecommunications Compa, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHEN); 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecommunications to Attend Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 4Q OPER REV. $151.6M, EST. $155.7M; 12/03/2018 Shenandoah Telecom Declines Most in Over a Year; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Rev $151.7M; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q EPS $1.21; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Rev $151.6M

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 6.08% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for 975,000 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 290,000 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menta Capital Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 29,506 shares. The New York-based S. Muoio & Co. Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Timessquare Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 869,040 shares.

Analysts await Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. SHEN’s profit will be $15.95 million for 25.17 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.40 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans.