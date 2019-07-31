Globant Sa Usd1.20 (GLOB) Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Cut Holding by $463,346 as Shares Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Has Upped by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $366.52. About 206,668 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin wins nearly $4 billion of U.S. defense contracts -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – They are jointly engineered by Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Globant Sa Usd1.20 (GLOB) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 775,413 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.36M, down from 781,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Globant Sa Usd1.20 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $109.15. About 143,569 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 64.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Lc owns 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 912 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.09% or 22,826 shares in its portfolio. Fund Mgmt has 26,768 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Spinnaker holds 3,662 shares. Alexandria Lc owns 1,354 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.31% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). California Employees Retirement has invested 0.34% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 2,799 shares. North Star Investment reported 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Goelzer Invest invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com holds 0.11% or 22,621 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,077 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% or 22,800 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has 410 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,899 shares to 56,362 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Evans Michele A. Ambrose Richard F had sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00 million.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp Com by 572,234 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $129.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charlottes Web Holdings Inc Com Npv by 24,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 3,215 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 916,336 shares. Bamco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 34,680 shares. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.08% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests has invested 0.04% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 7,041 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 48,220 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 1.40 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 54,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.16% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 10,710 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 0% or 79,973 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 9,715 shares.

