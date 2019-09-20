Globant S.A. (GLOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant S.A. 90 6.05 N/A 1.45 72.95 WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.30 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Globant S.A. and WidePoint Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Globant S.A. and WidePoint Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3% WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -2.5% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Globant S.A. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.84 beta. WidePoint Corporation’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Globant S.A. Its rival WidePoint Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Globant S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than WidePoint Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Globant S.A. and WidePoint Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 WidePoint Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Globant S.A. has a consensus target price of $97.5, and a 2.25% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Globant S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.7% of WidePoint Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.75% of Globant S.A. shares. Competitively, 5.2% are WidePoint Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globant S.A. 0.3% 3.19% 27.83% 55.81% 92.48% 88.21% WidePoint Corporation 4.05% -0.79% -5.2% -0.47% -23% 2.3%

For the past year Globant S.A. has stronger performance than WidePoint Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Globant S.A. beats WidePoint Corporation.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.