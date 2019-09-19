Globant S.A. (GLOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant S.A. 90 5.89 N/A 1.45 72.95 Unisys Corporation 10 0.15 N/A 0.15 80.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Globant S.A. and Unisys Corporation. Unisys Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Globant S.A. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Globant S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3% Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that Globant S.A. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Unisys Corporation’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Globant S.A. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Unisys Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Globant S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unisys Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Globant S.A. and Unisys Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 Unisys Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$97.5 is Globant S.A.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 3.75% of Globant S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Unisys Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globant S.A. 0.3% 3.19% 27.83% 55.81% 92.48% 88.21% Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53%

For the past year Globant S.A. was more bullish than Unisys Corporation.

Summary

Globant S.A. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Unisys Corporation.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.