Globant S.A. (GLOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Both Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant S.A. 75 6.82 N/A 1.41 59.14 Issuer Direct Corporation 12 2.78 N/A 0.23 52.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Issuer Direct Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Globant S.A. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Globant S.A.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Issuer Direct Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3% Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Globant S.A.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Issuer Direct Corporation on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Globant S.A. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Issuer Direct Corporation has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Issuer Direct Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Globant S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Globant S.A. and Issuer Direct Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant S.A. 0 0 3 3.00 Issuer Direct Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Globant S.A. has an average price target of $77.33, and a -24.72% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Globant S.A. and Issuer Direct Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.75% of Globant S.A.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globant S.A. 0.02% 3.06% 21.65% 54.98% 64.28% 47.75% Issuer Direct Corporation 2.26% -6.48% -1.89% -10.07% -25.19% 5.46%

For the past year Globant S.A. has stronger performance than Issuer Direct Corporation

Summary

Globant S.A. beats Issuer Direct Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.