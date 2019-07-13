Globant S.A. (GLOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Both Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant S.A. 79 7.13 N/A 1.41 59.14 Infosys Limited 11 4.11 N/A 0.50 20.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Globant S.A. and Infosys Limited. Infosys Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Globant S.A. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Globant S.A. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Infosys Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Globant S.A. and Infosys Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3% Infosys Limited 0.00% 24.1% 18.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.02 shows that Globant S.A. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infosys Limited’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Globant S.A. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Infosys Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Infosys Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Globant S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Globant S.A. and Infosys Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant S.A. 0 0 3 3.00 Infosys Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Globant S.A. has a -28.25% downside potential and an average price target of $77.33. On the other hand, Infosys Limited’s potential downside is -3.51% and its consensus price target is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that Infosys Limited looks more robust than Globant S.A. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Globant S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.5% of Infosys Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.75% of Globant S.A. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.2% of Infosys Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globant S.A. 0.02% 3.06% 21.65% 54.98% 64.28% 47.75% Infosys Limited 0% -1.7% -3.8% 10.08% 18.37% 9.73%

For the past year Globant S.A. was more bullish than Infosys Limited.

Summary

Globant S.A. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Infosys Limited.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.