Globant S A (GLOB) Stock Price Rose While Shaker Investments Has Decreased Stake by $481,735; Engineers Gate Manager LP Trimmed Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) Holding by $1.21 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 25,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.00% . The institutional investor held 25,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 51,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 446,237 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 34.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ BJ’s Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BJRI); 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NO CREDIT IMPACT ON BJ’S ANNOUNCED IPO; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Christopher J. Baldwin as Chairman; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Charts Path to New Markets: IPO Tearsheet; 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island; 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Nichols Resignation Effective June 5; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club files for IPO; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery in all Clubs with Instacart

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 6,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 45,690 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 52,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 238,853 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $6.01 million for 33.28 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.35% negative EPS growth.

