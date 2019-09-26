Globant S A (GLOB) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered Its Position; Fiera Capital Holding in Criteo S A (CRTO) Upped by $691,560 as Valuation Declined

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 38,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 70,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 18,801 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 40,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 230,732 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, up from 190,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 17,144 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 12,178 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 385,107 shares. Blackrock holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Lc reported 179,675 shares. Okumus Fund Limited accumulated 2.19% or 502,269 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 48 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 85,234 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 190,923 shares. Platinum Inv Ltd holds 20,551 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 111,288 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 13,038 shares. Fiera Corporation invested in 230,732 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 14,275 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 40,947 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 159,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CRTO vs. QUOT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Criteo S.A. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Criteo S.A.’s (NASDAQ:CRTO) ROE Of 9.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo +9.4% after Q2 beat, $80M buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Qlty Mun Inc (NAZ) by 52,458 shares to 79,477 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniy Quality Fd I (MQT) by 40,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,241 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asst Mn Prt Fd Inc (MNP).

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Globant S.A.â€™s (NYSE:GLOB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Globant acquires Belatrix Software – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.93 million for 46.46 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $195.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 575,800 shares to 891,800 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 114,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).