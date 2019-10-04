Globant S A (GLOB) Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Decreased Stake; Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Share Value Rose While Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Its Holding by $325,000

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $326,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 2.08 million shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 38,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 70,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.53. About 100,383 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) by 9,450 shares to 19,922 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 26,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.29M for 48.23 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

