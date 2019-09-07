Globant S A (GLOB) Shareholder Shaker Investments Lowered Its Stake by $481,735; Capital Investment Counsel Has Raised Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $719,670

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO)

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 6,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 45,690 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 52,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 102,288 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 40c; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 1.45% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Connable Office accumulated 58,819 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0.11% or 1.66 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.86% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 304,084 were reported by First Fiduciary Counsel. 28,136 were accumulated by Meridian Mgmt. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.23% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Manhattan owns 2.27M shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 420,726 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 130,656 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Girard Prtn owns 15,649 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0.28% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). California-based Strategic Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Valicenti Advisory Serv has invested 2.31% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Dsm Ptnrs Ltd holds 19,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 24,417 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 54,008 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 304,517 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Paloma Prns Mngmt owns 0.16% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 90,945 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 916,336 shares. Riverbridge Prns Llc stated it has 1.46M shares. Bamco Inc accumulated 34,680 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 7,973 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). 800 are owned by Captrust Fincl. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0.01% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. 5 were accumulated by Hudock Group Inc Ltd.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.93M for 47.68 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,693 shares to 16,043 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).