Globant S A (GLOB) Shareholder Redwood Investments Lowered Its Holding by $1.11 Million; Oracle Investment Management Boosted Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 8.69 million shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 15,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 27,574 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 43,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 238,853 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 12,487 shares to 80,231 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94 million for 65.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.