Globant S.A. (GLOB) Reaches $110.15 After 8.00% Up Move; Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Sentiment Is 1.08

The stock of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.92% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 117,417 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 52 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 48 sold and decreased their stock positions in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 25.58 million shares, up from 24.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dime Community Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 41 Increased: 35 New Position: 17.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding firm for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. The company has market cap of $721.34 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.02 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans.

Salzhauer Michael holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for 111,863 shares. Polaris Capital Management Llc owns 1.02 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.57% invested in the company for 201,100 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.46% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 213,800 shares.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 45,303 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) has risen 15.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DCOM’s profit will be $12.56M for 14.36 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. It has a 76.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94M for 67.16 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Globant S.A. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 7,601 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 54,008 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 3,546 shares. Invsts owns 0.03% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 1.48 million shares. 3,347 were accumulated by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.92 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co Delaware owns 17,231 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 142,062 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 61,607 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 24,417 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 16,077 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 21,650 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0% or 4,770 shares.