Globant S.A. (GLOB) Reaches $109.00 High on Jul, 10; Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. See Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $120.0000 125.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $113.0000 125.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Argus Research New Target: $110.0000 115.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $103 New Target: $106 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

The stock of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) reached all time high today, Jul, 10 and still has $118.81 target or 9.00% above today’s $109.00 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.97 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $118.81 PT is reached, the company will be worth $357.39M more. The stock increased 3.32% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 58,828 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 64.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. It has a 75.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94 million for 66.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Globant S.A. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,237 shares. 65,774 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 336,201 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited holds 0.02% or 16,077 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,377 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 12,939 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.16% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Stephens Inv Management Gp Ltd has 0.36% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 247,417 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0.01% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 30,000 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0% or 142,062 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Ftb invested in 262 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Globant (NYSE:GLOB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Globant had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $49.65 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 27.01 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 172,075 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 624 are owned by Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Yhb Investment Advisors reported 12,434 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amer Century holds 0.24% or 2.28M shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 24,276 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gfs Advsrs has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,220 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). B Riley Wealth Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,952 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Barclays Plc accumulated 417,705 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited accumulated 4,758 shares. Schulhoff And Co Inc reported 10,820 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 30,500 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 0% or 208 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. $31,698 worth of stock was sold by POPE JOHN C on Tuesday, January 15. GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957 worth of stock. Shares for $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15.